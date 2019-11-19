A place for prayer

“A garden is very important and very symbolic to the spiritual life,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said. “We can go back to Genesis with Adam and Eve in the garden. The garden was peaceful and had water that was calmly flowing. So everything was united.”

Bishop Guillory dedicated the Memorial and Prayer Garden outside of Sacred Heart in Port Arthur following Mass Nov. 17. The garden contains statues and benches from St. John the Evangelist Mission, which was ravished by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“The garden is place where you can come, sit, meditate and pray the rosary,” Bishop Guillory said. “So it is a wonderful gift to the parish.”