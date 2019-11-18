Parishioners of St. Elizabeth, Port Neches, celebrated the feast day of their patron saint Nov. 17. The celebration included tastings of food from different cultures, traditional dancers and other festivities.
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- St. Elizabeth celebrates Feast Day November 18, 2019
- Sheen will be beatified in Peoria on Dec. 21 November 18, 2019
- U.S. bishops examine challenges faced by church, society November 15, 2019
- Archbishop Gomez elected USCCB president November 12, 2019
- Recognizing vocations November 7, 2019
- Harvest of Hope honors Bishop Guillory November 6, 2019
- Dialogue begins with empathy, not contempt November 6, 2019
- Working together to spread the Gospel November 4, 2019