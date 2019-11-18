St. Elizabeth celebrates Feast Day

FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Parishioners of St. Elizabeth, Port Neches, celebrated the feast day of their patron saint Nov. 17. The celebration included tastings of food from different cultures, traditional dancers and other festivities.

