Recognizing vocations

Nov. 3-9 is National Vocations Awareness Week. In observance of the week, the diocesan Office of Vocations and Campus Ministry celebrated events at the Lamar University Catholic Student Center, Beaumont with Lamar students and clergy Nov. 3-7. The events were held to promote and pray for vocations in the Diocese of Beaumont.

