Nov. 3-9 is National Vocations Awareness Week. In observance of the week, the diocesan Office of Vocations and Campus Ministry celebrated events at the Lamar University Catholic Student Center, Beaumont with Lamar students and clergy Nov. 3-7. The events were held to promote and pray for vocations in the Diocese of Beaumont.
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Recognizing vocations November 7, 2019
- Harvest of Hope honors Bishop Guillory November 6, 2019
- Dialogue begins with empathy, not contempt November 6, 2019
- Working together to spread the Gospel November 4, 2019
- Celebrating the life of St. Martin de Porres November 4, 2019
- Honoring all saints November 1, 2019
- Holy Spirit guides church efforts to evangelize October 30, 2019
- Supporting the sanctity of human life October 28, 2019