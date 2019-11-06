Harvest of Hope honors Bishop Guillory

The ministry and service of Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, was honored at the 17th annual Harvest of Hope Nov. 5 at the Holiday Inn & Suites-Beaumont Plaza.

The event benefitted the new Market to HOPE (Help Other People Eat) program of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.

Bishop Guillory shared how growing up in Mallet, La., helped shape him into the person he is today.

“The values of hard work, family and prayer were the values passed onto us,” Bishop Guillory said. “Those experiences transform you.”