Working together to spread the Gospel

Working on evangelization efforts within families was one of the topics presented during the Called, Formed & Sent Conference, Nov. 2, at St. Pius X, Beaumont.

One of the keynote speakers, Sister Patricia McCormack, IHM, offered insights on how parents can help participate in the faith formation of their children and youth.

“To work with the children is to work with parents and help them receive Jesus into their hearts,” Sister McCormack said. “One reason why parents don’t get involved with the formation of their children is because they don’t know how to. Rather than being judge and jury, we need to help parents learn the love of God so they can pass it to their children.”

Another keynote speaker, Peter Ductram, gave his presentation in Spanish about effective ways to transmit the Catholic faith to Latin Americans in the United States.

The conference began with a procession of individuals from each parish in the diocese carrying a poster of photos of deceased loved ones from their parish in observance of All Souls’ Day.