Celebrating the life of St. Martin de Porres

The faithful gathered for a prayer service Nov. 3 at the St. Martin de Porres Mission in Cheek to celebrate the Feast Day of St. Martin de Porres.

“As I was reflecting on the life of St. Martin de Porres and really all of the saints, they have something to offer us—an example, an inspiration, a direction,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said. “And that’s why we celebrate the life of St. Martin de Porres, who lived in the 1600s, yet his life is relevant to us today.”

St. Martin, the patron saint of social justice and mixed-race people, died in 1639.

The feast day celebration was sponsored by the Diocese of Beaumont Office of African American Ministry.