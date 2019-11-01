Honoring all saints

Nov. 1 is All Saints Day. In honor of the Holy Day of Obligation, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, Beaumont, students, staff and community members celebrated the Parade of Saints Mass. The Mass included a procession with students dressed as saints.

During Mass, Msgr. Jeremiah McGrath encouraged everyone to be a follower of Christ and read the Bible at least one page a day.

“Blessed are those who make room for good in your heart, for your home will be the kingdom of heaven,” Msgr. McGrath said.