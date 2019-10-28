FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
St. Jude celebrates Feast Day

The St. Jude Feast Day Celebration was held at St. Jude Thaddeus Parish, Beaumont, Oct 27. The celebration included prayer, food, games and entertainment.

