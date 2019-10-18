Lawyers, judges recognized at Red Mass

“You are called uniquely to make the Lord present. And that’s a challenge,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said to members of the judicial profession about peace, justice and compassion at the annual Red Mass Oct. 18 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica.

Lawyers and judges pursuing justice in the judicial system gathered at the Red Mass, which takes place at the beginning of the judicial calendar, to receive guidance, wisdom and strength from the Holy Spirit.

Attorney Alex J. Stelly Jr., a partner in the law firm of Calvert Eaves Clarke & Stelly, was honored with this year’s St. Thomas More Award during a reception in the Cathedral Center following Mass.