Funeral services held for Deacon Kauntze-Cockbun

Deacon Rudolph “Rudy” Claude Kauntze-Cockburn died Oct. 14 at his home in Corrigan with his wife Colleen Kauntze-Cockburn by his side.

He was 86.

Cockburn, who was ordained in 1992, attended St. Joseph Church, Livingston, and served as a deacon for many years and as a chaplain at the Texas Department of Criminal Rufus H. Duncan Unit and the Management and Training Corp. private prison, both in Diboll and the TDCJ Huntsville Unit.

A prayer service took place Friday, Oct. 18 at the Corrigan Funeral Home, 204 East Front St., Corrigan. The funeral mass will be Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Union Springs Cemetery

Cockbun was born in Mhow, India, and moved to London, England, in 1950 and served in the British Royal Air Force for three years. He and Colleen married in 1955 and moved to Corrigan in 1981, where they made their home. He worked at Livingston Independent School District, was a professional obedience dog trainer and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Cockburn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Colleen of Corrigan; sons, Rory Kauntze-Cockburn of San Marcus; Clinton Kauntze-Cockburn of Phoenix, Ariz; Jason Kauntze-Cockburn of Austin; daughter, Helen Raez and husband Gregory of Katy; and numerous other relatives and friends.