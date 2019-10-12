Gathering urged to identify, act against human trafficking

Recognizing human trafficking and taking action against it was the discussion during the Preserving Human Life & Dignity Luncheon Oct. 12 at Our Mother of Mercy, Beaumont.

“The call to action is what are we going to do about it,” Stephanie Bernard said about addressing the issue of human trafficking.

She was one of three speakers, which also included Micaela Le Blanc and Janice Henry.

The presentation was sponsored by the Knights of Peter Claver and the Meritorious 4th Degree Ladies of Grace Mary Ann Chapter 8.