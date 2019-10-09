Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, celebrated Mass at Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, Beaumont, with students and staff Oct. 9. During his homily, Bishop Guillory said he was inspired by the commitment from students and staff in cleaning up Kelly following Tropical Storm Imelda.
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- The Christian battle is against evil, not people October 9, 2019
- Bishop Guillory offers praise for clean-up effort October 9, 2019
- Furry, not-so furry friends receive blessings October 8, 2019
- Report says Vatican suspends five employees following raid October 2, 2019
- Christians have ‘moral duty’ to help migrants, refugees, pope says September 30, 2019
- Farewell to Father Wall September 30, 2019
- Bishop Guillory’s homily of hope – Sept. 22, 2019 September 23, 2019
- Caridades Católicas del sudeste de Texas está preparado September 23, 2019