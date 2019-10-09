Bishop Guillory offers praise for clean-up effort

FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, celebrated Mass at Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, Beaumont, with students and staff Oct. 9. During his homily, Bishop Guillory said he was inspired by the commitment from students and staff in cleaning up Kelly following Tropical Storm Imelda.

October 9th, 2019

