Farewell to Father Wall

Parishioners and diocesan staff said good-bye to Father Gus Wall, SVD, who celebrated his last Mass Sept. 29 as pastor of St. Pius X, Beaumont. Father Wall is taking on a new assignment as a pastor at a parish in Lafayette, La.

Father Wall served as pastor of St. Pius X for five years. He was active in activities in the diocese including the Diocesan Stewardship Council.

“You have done a remarkable job as pastor, and all your parishioners have valued your presence and ministry,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said.

Bishop Guillory has appointed Father Gnanavoli Arulsamy, SVD, as pastor of St. Pius X effective Oct. 1.