Catholic Charities of SETX respond to call for help

Need help? Want to help? Catholic Charities of SETX is ready.

If you are in need of assistance because of Tropical Storm Imelda, please let Catholic Charities know by calling its office at 409-924-4426. If you are leaving a message let them know you are calling about Imelda damage.

Catholic Charities will be continuing to update information by way of its Facebook page and the Diocese of Beaumont Facebook page.

If you are interested in volunteering, call 409-924-4421.

If you would like to help those affected by donating supplies, here is a list of what’s needed:

Cleaning supplies: mops, brooms, buckets, garbage bags, bleach, etc.

Gloves, masks

Personal hygiene items: soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo/conditioner

Pet food

Adult & baby diapers

Baby food & formula

New clothing items – all ages, sizes

Donations can be brought to the Catholic Charities warehouse at 7550 College Street, Beaumont. Warehouse will be open at 9 each day.