Bishop Guillory's homily of hope – Sept. 22, 2019

Bishop Guillory’s homily of hope – Sept. 22, 2019

Bishop Curtis Guillory has spent much of the days since Tropical Storm Imelda visiting areas ravaged by the storm and offering words of hope to those who have been affected. Many of those thoughts were brought together in his homily Sunday at a special Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica. We would like to share these thoughts with you.

