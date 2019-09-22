First Sunday at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica after Imelda flooding

Hope – that’s been Bishop Guillory’s message since Imelda’s flood waters swept through Southeast Texas. And, that message echoed loudly at a special Mass Sept. 22 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica for those affected by the storm.
