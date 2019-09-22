Classes resume Monday at four Catholic schools but not Kelly

Classes will resume Monday, Sept. 23 at the four elementary schools in the Diocese of Beaumont. However, Msgr. Kelly High School will not reopen tomorrow.

School Superintendent Marcia Stevens says the earliest classes would resume at Kelly is Wednesday. Administration is not sure how long initial clean up at Kelly will take. The four schools that will reopen Monday are St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica and St. Anne, both in Beaumont, St. Mary School in Orange and St. Catherine of Siena in Port Arthur.

Kelly High School received extensive damage from Imelda flooding. Kelly students began the clean up Friday.