“God, in His divine providence, will carry us through,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, told the parishioners of St. Martin de Porres, Cheek, and St. Mary, Fannett, at the Sept. 21 Saturday evening Mass at St. Martin.

All the buildings at St. Mary were damaged by the floodwaters of Imelda. Sunday Mass times are 9 and 11 a.m.