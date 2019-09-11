FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Remembering 9/11

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, gathered with residents and officials of Southeast Texas at the 9/11 Patriot Day Commemoration Ceremony, Sept. 11, at the Beaumont Event Center to honor and remember those affected by the tragedies 18 years ago.

September 11th, 2019

