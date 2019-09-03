Community engages in food and entertainment

FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Our Mother of Mercy, Beaumont, held a Food Festival Aug. 13 – Sept. 1 for the community. Individuals celebrated with food, games and zydeco dancing.

