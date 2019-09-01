FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Happy birthday Bishop Guillory

Happy Birthday to Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD. Thank you for your hard work and ministry to our parishioners and the entire Southeast Texas community over the years. You are truly a blessing and a great example of leadership.

September 1st, 2019

