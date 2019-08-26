“Today we welcome Father Sam into our diocese and our Church,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said as he welcomed Father Sam Igbafe, MSP, as the new pastor of Our Mother Mercy, Beaumont, Aug. 25 during Mass.

“This is a new beginning,” Bishop Guillory said. “It’s not just up to Father Sam to bring new life to the parish. We all contribute to the Body of Christ. Therefore, my brothers and sisters, with your pastor, we have to understand what we must do to make this Church a place of spiritual and physical enrichment.”

Many friends and family of Father Igbafe came to congratulate and celebrate with him.