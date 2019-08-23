Prayers presented at Intentions Mass

The Catholic faithful gathered from across the Diocese of Beaumont for the Bishop’s Faith Appeal Intentions Mass celebrated by Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, Aug. 22 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont.

The intentions include asking for prayers for those who lost a loved one, for spiritual healing, for families, for financial concerns, for employment and more.

Every year at this Mass parish representatives present and combine the intention cards into one prayer basket.

That basket is then taken to the personal chapel of Bishop Guillory located in his home so that he may pray for the special intentions of the faithful.