Father Urriza – New American citizen

No one is too old to become an American citizen. Take Father Luis Urriza, OSA, for example!

Father Urriza, pastor of Cristo Rey, Beaumont, was nationalized as an American citizen Aug. 21 at the Jack Brooks Federal Courthouse, Beaumont. He was one of 117 individuals who became American citizens.

Following the ceremony at the courthouse, diocesan staff celebrated with him at the Catholic Pastoral Center.

Father Urriza became a citizen 70 years after he left Spain to help in Texas. Along with becoming an American citizen, he also celebrated his 75th anniversary of priesthood in June 2019 and his 98th birthday, Aug. 19.