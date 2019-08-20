Community prays for Port Neches, Groves schools

Prayer is the most powerful weapon that God has given to everyone. With the power of prayer, 12 congregations of faith in Port Neches and Groves gathered with community and church members to pray for a great and safe school year ahead at 12 different locations Aug. 19. Father J.C. Coon, pastor of Immaculate Conception – St. Peter the Apostle, Groves, gathered to pray with community members and staff at West Groves Education Center, Groves.

“We ask the Lord to bless the students, staff and the community during this new school year,” Father Coon said.

In addition, Father Shiju Augustine, CMI, of St. Elizabeth, Port Neches, prayed with the community of Port Neches earlier in the day at Port Neches Middle School.