Stewardship recognized at Faithful Steward Awards

Individuals and parishes were recognized during the Diocese of Beaumont’s 2018-19 Faithful Steward Awards.

“It’s our involvement,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said about acts of stewardship. “We’re enriched when we do that.”

Sacred Heart Parish received the Bishop Curtis Guillory Parish Stewardship Award. Seven other parishes were also nominated for the honor including St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont; St. Pius X, Beaumont; Immaculate Conception-St. Peter the Apostle, Groves; Infant Jesus, Lumberton; St. Mary, Fannett; and Our Lady of the Pines, Woodville.

St. Mary, received special recognition for its exemplary Stewardship efforts during that same time period. Our Lady of the Pines Stewardship Committee received the St. Anthony of Padua Award.

The Diocesan Stewardship Council Award was presented to Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD. The award is presented each year to those whose exceptional Stewardship to the local Church or the area has made a dramatic difference in the local Church or areas.

The six recipients of the Msgr. Richard DeStefano Faithful Steward Award were Al Vincent Bernard, Debbie Gier, Diane Barboza, Cristina Sifuentes, and Mike Dodson. Not able to attend this year’s ceremony because he was out of the country was Peter Peltier from Our Lady of the Pines. One hundred and eight people were nominated for having performed extraordinary acts of stewardship from 2018 to 2019.