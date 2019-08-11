Catholic steward and businessman dies

Joe Tortorice, a Catholic steward and servant leader, passed away Aug. 10.

Tortorice was a parishioner at St. Anthony’s Cathedral Basilica and the founder of Jason’s Deli.

“Joe’s love for his family, friends and fellow human beings was deeply rooted in the love of Christ and nurtured in the Catholic faith,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD. “He lived the Gospel teaching of our Lord as a servant leader and good steward of his gifts.”

Tortorice was part of the Catholic Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. He was also active with St. Anthony Cathedal’s ACTS ministry.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Please pray for the comfort of his soul and the comfort of his family.