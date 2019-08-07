Bringing in the new school year with the Holy Spirit

Although students are not quite ready yet, teachers and staff of the Diocese of Beaumont’s Catholic schools are preparing their classrooms and lessons for the upcoming school year. And what better way to start the new year than with a celebration led by Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD.

Bishop Guillory celebrated School Convocation Mass, Aug. 7 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont, for teachers and staff in preparation for the upcoming year.

“In a few days you will be in your classrooms with eager students, and you will have to lead as an example,” Bishop Guillory said.

In light of the tragedies that occurred in El Paso and Dayton Aug. 3 and 4, Bishop Guillory encouraged teachers to teach students about the importance of love and forgiveness.

“As Catholic educators, it is very important to teach our children that Christ loves them and will never abandon them,” Bishop Guillory said. “We have a great responsibility to our young people. And these are troubling times, but Jesus’ life and resurrection gives us hope.”