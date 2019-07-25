The second session of Summer Camp is in full swing as campers continue to enjoy fun activities while strengthening their commitment to Christ.
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Claverite Junior convention tackles bullying, helps youth address it July 25, 2019
- Connecting, committing to Jesus July 25, 2019
- Texas faith leaders say chaplains shouldn’t be banned from executions July 25, 2019
- Speaker: Catholic liberal education instills wisdom, virtue in students July 24, 2019
- Encountering Christ, each other at Summer Camp July 23, 2019
- Pope writes Syrian president, urging him to protect civilians, seek peace July 23, 2019
- Growing closer to Jesus at Summer Camp July 19, 2019
- Youth come together for fun, faith-filled activities July 18, 2019