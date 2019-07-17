St. James Parish, Port Arthur, was filled with religious, nurses, doctors, board members and residents of Southeast Texas in remembrance of Christus – St. Mary Hospital. Father David Edwards celebrated Mass July 16 in remembering the impact and legacy of the hospital. The hospital will be closed on July 18.

“For 89 years, our neighbor, St. Mary Hospital has served for the care of the community of Port Arthur and Southeast Texas,” Father Edwards said during his homily.

Among the parishioners, the members of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word came to celebrate with the community of Southeast Texas and to remember the sisters, before them, who started it all.

“Let us remember the sisters who started the hospital, the former chaplains, doctors, nurses and labor workers who are not with us anymore but their legacy will continue,” Father Edwards said.

Although accepting change can be a challenge, Father Edwards said to parishioners that not everything stays the same and there is a season for everything.

“When dealing with change, go to the Gospel and read Christ’s words ‘do not let your heart be troubled,’” Father Edwards said.

“If God is allowing us to see the sunrise and sunset to the next day, he is letting us know that this is not over. Everything has an end but it’s the beginning of something new.”