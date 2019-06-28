Own a Piece of Christus Southeast Texas St. Mary Hospital History

Port Arthur – After serving the Port Arthur community for more than 89 years, Christus St. Mary Hospital has built not only a long, rich history in the community, but has also accumulated numerous memories, artifacts, plaques, mementos and more both inside and outside of the hospital’s walls. Christus Southeast Texas is very pleased to give individuals of the community the opportunity to take home a “piece” of Christus St. Mary Hospital as a cherished keepsake.

Anyone who is interested in taking home a piece of St. Mary will need to visit the Eventbrite website www.eventbrite.com, and search “St. Mary, A Piece of History.” Once there, visitors must select the green box marked “Register.” They will be asked to provide contact information, along with as much detail as possible about the item they are requesting. This will serve as the only process through which requests can be made, and submission is not a guarantee that a request will be honored.

It should be noted that the Sponsoring Congregations will have first priority to all items at the St. Mary Hospital campus. Individuals will be notified if their submitted request can be fulfilled, and a date and time to pick up the artifact will be scheduled for a later time.