Home|Presbyteral Ordination of Anthony Michael McFarland

Presbyteral Ordination of Anthony Michael McFarland

June 22 was a day of celebration as Father Anthony McFarland was ordained to the priesthood at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont. “From the beginning, Almighty God has called men and women to continue his mission,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said at the ordination of Father McFarland. “You are called to make Christ visible, present to His people.”

