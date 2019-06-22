June 22 was a day of celebration as Father Anthony McFarland was ordained to the priesthood at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont. “From the beginning, Almighty God has called men and women to continue his mission,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said at the ordination of Father McFarland. “You are called to make Christ visible, present to His people.”
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Presbyteral Ordination of Anthony Michael McFarland June 22, 2019
- Historic cross on public property can stay, Supreme Court rules June 20, 2019
- Celebrating 75 years of ministry of Father Luis Urriza June 19, 2019
- Synod document raises possibility of married priests, roles for women June 18, 2019
- 2019 Youth Convention brings youth together June 17, 2019
- Border bishops address different kind of crisis involving children June 14, 2019
- Gender ideology is opposed to faith, reason, Vatican office says June 14, 2019
- Update: U.S. bishops take action to respond to church abuse crisis June 13, 2019