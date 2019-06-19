Hundreds gathered for Mass at Cristo Rey Church and then for dinner to help Father Luis Urriza, OSA, celebrate his 75th anniversary of his ordination. In his comments, Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, thanked Father Luis for his many years of ministry in Southeast Texas adding that Father Luis has inspired and motivated many people throughout his years of ministry.
Tags
5K abortion action Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops United States Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Celebrating 75 years of ministry of Father Luis Urriza June 19, 2019
- Synod document raises possibility of married priests, roles for women June 18, 2019
- 2019 Youth Convention brings youth together June 17, 2019
- Border bishops address different kind of crisis involving children June 14, 2019
- Gender ideology is opposed to faith, reason, Vatican office says June 14, 2019
- Update: U.S. bishops take action to respond to church abuse crisis June 13, 2019
- Pope advances sainthood causes for U.S. priest, Spanish martyrs June 12, 2019
- Catholic Church should focus on getting ‘nones’ back, Bishop Barron says June 12, 2019