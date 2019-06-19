FacebookTwitterYouTubeInstagram
Celebrating 75 years of ministry of Father Luis Urriza

Celebrating 75 years of ministry of Father Luis Urriza

Hundreds gathered for Mass at Cristo Rey Church and then for dinner to help Father Luis Urriza, OSA, celebrate his 75th anniversary of his ordination. In his comments, Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, thanked Father Luis for his many years of ministry in Southeast Texas adding that Father Luis has inspired and motivated many people throughout his years of ministry.

June 19th, 2019

