2019 Youth Convention brings youth together

Youth and parishioners arrived in Houston excited to participate in the activities during the 2019 Diocesan Youth Convention at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The activities included a mixer, talent show, awards banquet, workshops and keynote presentations. The annual convention kick-started with an evening session June 12, which wrapped up June 15.
