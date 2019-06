“Twenty-five years? No. I can’t tell you how many years it has seemed like. It goes by so fast,” Father John Hughes said during Mass June 8 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Nederland, celebrating his 25 years of serving the faithful as a priest.

During and following Mass, Father Hughes thanked parishioners and visitors for celebrating his ministry. Father Hughes was ordained June 11, 1994. He became pastor of St. Charles in July 2015.