ETC staff takes home honors from Press Club Awards

The Diocese of Beaumont’s Stewardship & Communications staff brought home first-place honors for its 2016-17 “Together Under His Guidance” annual report June 7 at the Press Club of Southeast Texas Excellence in Media Awards banquet.

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, was also honored as a finalist for Newsmaker of the Year.

Jose Flores was recognized in the Feature Photo Category for “Menudo con el Obispo.” Diocesan staff was took second place for Overall Excellence (Non Daily) for work on the East Texas Catholic newspaper. Staff was also honored for work in several other categories, including Internal Public Relations for “Empowered to Share,” Television PSA category for “Easter Message 2018,” and in the Web Site Public Relations category for the Diocese of Beaumont website.

Honors also went to another diocesan staffer. Chris Castillo, Coordinator of Chaplain Volunteers for the Criminal Justice Ministry, was recognized for his guest column, “When Will We Learn to Forgive,” that was published in the Port Arthur News.