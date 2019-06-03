St. Mary Hospital to close in Port Arthur

St. Mary Hospital in Port Arthur will close in 45 days, Christus Southeast Texas Health System announced Monday.

Christus Southeast Texas will shift services from its St. Mary campus to its Christus Southeast Texas Outpatient Center Mid County, also located in Port Arthur.

“For many years now St. Mary has experienced decreasing demand for inpatient care, with 98 percent of our care being provided on an outpatient basis,” said Ryan Miller, president of St. Mary Hospital. “This continues to be the case today as we average around one admitted patient per day.”

Since 2015, the St. Mary facility has been used primarily for emergency services and as a short-stay surgical facility for outpatient procedures or those requiring less than a three-day hospital stay.

Christus Southeast Texas said the closure will affect some employees. But it estimates that 70-75 “comparable positions” are open within the Christus system.

Services at St. Mary, such as the Maternity and Women’s Center, the Center for Health Management Clinic, and Community Health Worker services will be relocated and remain available to serve patients in Port Arthur, the hospital system said.

