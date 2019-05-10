St. Anthony School celebrates International Day

Students and staff of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, Beaumont, represented different countries around the world as part of the annual International Day celebration May 10. With the help of family and staff, students researched history, wore clothes and prepared food inspired from a certain country. During a prayer service, teacher Isaac Muñoz prayed the Lord’s Prayer with the students in Spanish.

“It teaches the students how to research the countries and it teaches them a tolerance all of the different cultures around the world,” Felicia Runnels, principal of St. Anthony School, said.

