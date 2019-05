Celebrating priests at annual anniversary Mass

More than 250 years of ministry was celebrated at the Priests’ Anniversary Mass May 9 at St. Joseph Church, Port Arthur. Special anniversaries this year include Father Luis Urriza, OSA, who is celebrating his 75th anniversary of ordination. Other special anniversaries include:

Rev. Peter Funk, 55 years

Msgr. Frank Rossi, 35 years

Rev. Joseph Kattakkara, CMI, 30 years

Rev. Ayo Emmanuel Efodigbue, MSP, 25 years

Rev. John Hughes, 25 years

Rev. Jaison Jacob, CMI, 20 years

Rev. Vincent Alexius, SVD, 15 years

Rev. Peter Dinh, CRM, 5 years