Students and staff of St. Catherine of Siena School, Port Arthur, presented Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, a statue of their patron saint as a gift following school Mass, May 3.

“We must learn as much as we possibly can to love another and make the Lord the focus of our lives,” Bishop Guillory told to students and staff.

“God taught us that whatever we ask in his name, we shall receive it. So we ask Him how to love and listen more to his teachings.”