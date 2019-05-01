Students, staff honor Bishop Guillory

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, was honored during a Mass and luncheon at the Catholic Student Center at Lamar University on April 30. Bishop Guillory was appointed as bishop of the Diocese of Beaumont in July 2000. During his ministry, a chapel was installed in the Catholic Student Center, St. Anthony was designated a basilica and the diocesan central office, Pastoral Center, was built.

“It has always been a joy and honor to be among you all, especially the young people,” Bishop Guillory said during his homily.

“There is a lot of energy among our young people and that encourages the older parishioners to strengthen their faith.”