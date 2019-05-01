Students receive Bishop Curtis J Guillory Scholarship

Students Kaleb Malin, Mollie McLeod and Brianna Bush received the newly Bishop Curtis J. Guillory Scholarship during the Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School Scholarship Program April 30. The scholarship, in honor of Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, was awarded to a current freshman, sophomore and junior student who maintain a 3.0 GPA and represent Kelly well. These $1,250 scholarship will assist their tuition in the upcoming school year at Kelly High.

A number of other students and staff also received scholarships and other acknowledgements. These include Kelvin Elgar as valedictorian, Megan Doe as salutatorian, Nicholas Johnson and Maggie McLeod were awarded the Low Family Monsignor Kelly Scholarship and teachers celebrating anniversaries.