St. Anthony celebrates Mary at May Crowning

St. Anthony celebrates Mary at May Crowning

The faithful gathered at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica to celebrate Mary during the parish’s annual May Crowning ceremony on May 1. Following the crowning, a reception was held in the Cathedral Basilica Center.
 
 
 
