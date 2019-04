St. Catherine of Siena, Port Arthur, held its Feast Day Mass April 28 in honor of its patron saint. Parishioners and a statue of St. Catherine were part of the procession that led from St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School to the church to begin Mass.

“St. Catherine has been a parish for more than 65 years and was one of the first parishes to be named after a Dominican saint in the diocese,” Father Rodel Faller said during his homily.