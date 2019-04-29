FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Home|Fellowship, food, fun at St. Mary Spring Festival

Fellowship, food, fun at St. Mary Spring Festival

St. Mary Catholic School, Orange, celebrated its annual Spring Festival April 27-28. Proceeds from the weekend of games, food and entertainment will benefit the school’s scholarship fund and other commitments.

By | 2019-04-29T15:12:39+00:00 April 29th, 2019|ETC Online, This Just In|0 Comments

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: