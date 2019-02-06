Tortorice honored at Gift of Life survivors celebration

Joe Tortorice Jr. shared his thoughts on servant leadership after being honored by the Gift of Life with the Julie Rogers “Spirit of Love” Award.

Tortorice was one of several honorees recognized as champions in the fight against cancer at the Gift of Life Survivors Celebration: An Evening of Love event Feb. 5 at the Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont. The Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program is a Beaumont–based cancer awareness and outreach activities organization.

“Joe does both small things and great things. All of them are done with an abundance of love,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said in presenting the award to Tortorice.

Other honorees included registered nurse Rita Davis (Volunteer of the Year Award) and Dr. Gwendolyn Lavalais (Georgie Volz “Shine A Light” Award).

Christina Wells, a 2018 semifinalist on America’s Got Talent, was the featured performer for the evening.