Scout Sunday celebrated at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica

From across the Diocese of Beaumont, Girl and Boy Scouts gathered to celebrate Mass on Scout Sunday Feb. 3 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont.

“You have leaders trying to help you grow and mature to be young men and women that love and that serve,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD.

The Scout Sunday tradition was started to make people in houses of worship aware of Scouting, and to allow Scouts to live out their “Duty to God” pledged each week.

Bishop Guillory presented awards to Scouts in the Cathedral Basilica Center after Mass.