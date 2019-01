Local deacons from across the diocese honored deceased deacons Jan. 27 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica. The deacon memorial Mass included candle lighting, with each candle representing a deceased deacon or a deceased wife.

“One thing to remember is that we are all in one Spirit,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said. “In a church, we are all each different individuals with different ideas but we are all united in one Spirit.”