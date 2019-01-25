Which wins at St. Anthony, powder or toothpaste

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School held its annual 7th and 8th grade student science fair Jan. 25 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Center. Activated Charcoal Powder vs. Charcoal Toothpaste, a project by Kathryn Barboza and Abrianna Diamantis, won first place in best 8th grade group project and best overall project.

The purpose of the project was to show the difference between whitening teeth with activated charcoal powder and charcoal toothpaste. However, the students concluded that both whitened equally.

The science fair gave students the opportunity to research and showcase their projects. “It was to help students learn great work ethics for the future,” said Felicia Runnels, principal of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School.