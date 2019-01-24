PA community helps Coast Guard affected by government shutdown

On Jan. 24, the Port Arthur International Seafarers’ Center, the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, and Apostleship of the Sea announced that they have raised almost $26,000 for the local Coast Guard men and women due to the government shutdown.

“Part of what we do here at the Seafarers’ Center is to make sure we concern about the spiritual, physical and psychological welfare of our people of the sea,” said Father Sinclair Oubre, Diocesan Director of Apostleship of the Sea.

Funds were sent to the Coast Guard Foundation for gift cards for each member of the Coast Guard units from Sabine Pass to Port Arthur.

“That is a small way for our community to say thank you,” said Doreen Badeaux, Secretary General of Apostleship of the Sea.

On Jan. 16, the organizations announced the start of the fundraiser with a goal of $22,000. Within 48 hours, the fund was at $21,400.

The organizations also announced plans of the next phase of their efforts to help local members of the Coast Guard. Further donations will be sent to the local offices including the Golden Triangle’s chapter of the Chief Petty Officers Association.

“The Chamber tackled this the way we do everything else, through partnership because we have limited resources ourselves,” Bill McCoy, president of Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, said.

For information on how to make donations, please contact Badeaux at 409-985-4545 or through email at aosusa@sbcglobal.net.